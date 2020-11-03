CBA Supplements Didn't Nix Arbitration Pact, Union Says

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 8:21 PM EST) -- A mariners' union asked a Washington, D.C., federal court to again make shipper Liberty Maritime arbitrate a dispute over whether their collective bargaining agreement covers workers on a newly acquired vessel after the D.C. Circuit reversed a prior ruling for glossing over supplemental pacts. The Marine Engineers' Beneficial Association on Monday opposed Liberty Maritime's motion for summary judgment and asked the court to force the company into arbitration, arguing supplemental agreements from 2005 and 2012 don't displace their decades-old labor contract and its "broad arbitration provision." "The parties' 'full agreement' begins with the union's master agreements — to which Liberty admits they...

