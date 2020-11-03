Weed Delivery Service Latest Pot Co. Hit With TCPA Suit

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 7:04 PM EST) -- An Oakland, California-based cannabis delivery company is the latest target of a proposed class action alleging it spammed customers with unwanted texts, marking another in a string of Telephone Consumer Protection Act lawsuits to dog the industry this year. According to the suit, filed Tuesday in Northern California federal court, DeliverMD, which does business as Smoakland, sent strings of unsolicited sales texts to its clientele using an automatic telephone dialing system in violation of the TCPA. Tiana Torrez, the lead plaintiff of the proposed class, alleges that Smoakland had been sending her multiple text messages, hawking deals on various cannabis products...

