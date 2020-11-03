3rd Circ. Says Expunged Pot Charge Can't Stop Deportation

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 8:42 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday limited the ability of green card holders with expunged marijuana convictions to fight deportation, finding those offenses can block access to removal relief even after they are vacated by states that decriminalize the drug. Immigrants facing deportation can sometimes stop their removal if they have lived in the U.S. for seven years, but the clock stops on their residency if they commit certain offenses, including marijuana possession. The unanimous ruling found that expungement doesn't change this retroactively. "The immigration consequences of a criminal conviction are typically fixed at the time of conviction and not altered by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS