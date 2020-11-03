9th Circ. Says FOIA Info Can Count As Corrective Disclosure

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 9:26 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday revived a proposed investor class action accusing the since-rebranded BofI Holding Inc. of securities fraud, ruling that the publication of information obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request can count as a corrective disclosure for loss causation pleading purposes. A three-judge panel of the appeals court said investors can proceed with a corrective disclosure based on FOIA-derived material "by plausibly alleging that the FOIA information had not been previously disclosed," even if that same information could theoretically have been accessed earlier through the FOIA request and review process. "If a plaintiff relies on information obtained...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS