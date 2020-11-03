NY Firm Can't Refer Clients to Funder Married to Ex-Partner

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 5:44 PM EST) -- It would be unethical for a law firm to send clients to a litigation funder married to a lawyer who still has ties to that firm, the New York State Bar Association said in a Monday opinion. A bar ethics committee was approached by a lawyer at an unnamed firm where a former partner was married to the sole owner of a litigation financing company — a third party that fronts the money for the cost of a lawsuit and recoups a portion of the settlement. The former partner is retired and no longer has any equity in the firm, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS