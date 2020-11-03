Fed Labor Panel Busts Immigration Judges' Union

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 4:02 PM EST) -- The Federal Labor Relations Authority has affirmed the Trump administration's bid to dismantle the union representing the judges who decide disputes over immigrants' legal status, saying these fact-finders are union-ineligible managers. A 2-1 FLRA majority said Monday that immigration judges are managers because their decisions set policy for the U.S. Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review, reversing a 2000 agency ruling preserving the National Association of Immigration Judges and ordering that the union be dissolved. "The Authority in EOIR 2000 failed to recognize the significance of IJ decisions and how those decisions influence Agency policy," FLRA Chair Colleen Duffy...

