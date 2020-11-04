Mich. Woman Sentenced 6 Years For Posing As DHS Atty

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 4:11 PM EST) -- A Michigan woman has been sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for posing as a Department of Homeland Security attorney as she defrauded undocumented immigrants seeking legal status. In addition to her prison sentence, Jessica M. Rubio on Monday was ordered to pay $273,755 in restitution to the over 90 victims she defrauded in Michigan, Texas and South Carolina as well as a $105,245 forfeiture money judgment. She was also ordered by Judge Janet T. Neff during her sentencing in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan to serve two years of supervised release following her prison...

