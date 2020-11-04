Towing Co. Owner Admits To $3.3M Payroll Tax Fraud

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 3:08 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts towing company owner pled guilty in federal court to skirting $3.3 million in payroll taxes by paying workers cash and depositing funds in amounts that didn't trigger federal reporting requirements, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Gennaro Angiulo pled guilty Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts to failing to collect and remit payroll taxes for his company, GJ Towing, and improperly evading transaction reporting requirements, the DOJ said Tuesday. He paid his employees under the table, consequently avoiding payroll tax obligations on the wages, and made cash deposits that didn't exceed a $10,000 threshold at...

