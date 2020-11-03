2 Ex-EBay Workers Face New Charges In Cyberstalking Case

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 7:53 PM EST) -- A federal grand jury in Massachusetts on Tuesday added charges against two former eBay workers in a 15-count indictment for their roles in a cyberstalking campaign meant to terrorize the husband-and-wife pair who ran an e-commerce blog that executives viewed as too critical of the corporation. The indictment significantly lengthens the list of charges faced by James Baugh, eBay's former senior director of safety and security, and David Harville, the company's former director of global resiliency, after the two were each hit in June with counts of stalking and witness tampering. Now, Baugh is also facing a joint count of conspiracy...

