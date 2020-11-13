5 Questions Energy Attorneys Are Hearing About Hydrogen

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 6:49 PM EST) -- Hydrogen's potential for widespread use as a zero-carbon energy resource has led several BigLaw firms to launch practice groups focused on the still-nascent technology and the tough policy and financial concerns that accompany such projects. Firms including Baker Botts LLP, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP and K&L Gates LLP have kick-started hydrogen practices in recent months, fueled by interest from a broad array of energy clients like utilities, gas producers, pipeline companies, heavy industrial firms and energy investors. Attorneys say most client questions about hydrogen revolve around when there will be adequate infrastructure, tax and energy regulatory policies in place in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS