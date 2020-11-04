Costco Hit With Claims 'Grain-Free' Dog Food Contains Wheat

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 3:30 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers says Costco Wholesale Corporation's Kirkland dog food purports to be "grain free" while in reality it contains wheat and other "unlisted ingredients," according to a suit filed in Washington federal court Tuesday. The dog food buyers said Schell & Kampeter Inc., doing business as Diamond Pet Foods Inc., and Costco, which sells the company's Kirkland brand dog foods, misrepresented the foods as "grain free" and "limited ingredient" when the products in fact contain "cheap fillers." The proposed class representatives claim their "independent analysis" using "the industry standard Q‐PCR method of DNA testing" found that the products...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS