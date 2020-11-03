Twitter Board Inks $47M Deal Resolving User Metrics Suits

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 9:13 PM EST) -- Twitter Inc.'s board of directors has agreed to shell out nearly $47 million and boost the board's diversity to put to rest a trio of shareholder derivative suits claiming the social media giant inflated its user metrics, according to a proposed settlement agreement docketed Monday in Delaware state court. The proposed deal resolves a pair of suits in the Delaware Chancery Court as well as a consolidated case in Delaware federal court. In all three suits, the shareholders accused Twitter's top brass of making false and misleading statements about its user engagement and growth. Under the agreement, Twitter's board of directors...

