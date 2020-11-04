Ky. Hotel Restaurant Servers Get Cert. In FLSA Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 3:05 PM EST) -- A Kentucky federal judge has given conditional certification to a Fair Labor Standards Act collective action brought by a group of hotel restaurant workers who allege they missed out on minimum wage for time they spent working before and after their shifts and doing work that could not earn them tips. In a decision issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers said the bartenders and servers at Burger Theory restaurants in Kentucky hotels operated by LinGate Hospitality have shown they have enough in common and claim sufficiently similar minimum wage violations for their lawsuit to go forward as a collective action....

