Checkers TCPA Deal Denied Again Over 'Deficient' Notice Plan

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 5:32 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal magistrate judge on Tuesday refused for the second time to approve Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc.'s nationwide settlement that would resolve accusations that the fast food chain violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, finding that the notice was "deficient" and reached less than 1% of the class. In a 15-page opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sunil R. Harjani wrote that an e-mail notice plan "was not well-tailored" to reach enough members of the proposed class. According to court documents, the settlement's claims rate clocked in at roughly a third of one percentage point, leaving 99.63% of class members without any...

