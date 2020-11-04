UPenn Fires Back At Ex-Workers' Class Cert. Bid In ERISA Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- The University of Pennsylvania is fighting six ex-workers' bid to challenge its retirement plans' investments as a class in Pennsylvania federal court, classifying their attempt to speak on behalf of roughly 20,000 current and former employees in an ERISA suit as "too ambitious." In a brief filed Tuesday partially opposing the ex-workers' class certification request, the school said it was fine with them proceeding as a class on their claim the retirement plans' record-keeping fees were too high. But it couldn't support their attempt to collectively challenge the plans' investments under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, as that would involve...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS