Real Estate Rumors: Badia Spices, Hines, CIM Group

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 4:56 PM EST) -- Spice distributor Badia Spices has purchased a Sweetwater, Florida, warehouse for $44 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for 2200 N.W. 112th Ave., a 312,456-square-foot warehouse, and the seller is Tech Data Corp., according to the report. Angelo Gordon & Co. LP and Hines Interests LP have landed $448 million in financing for a Chicago office tower at 131 S. Dearborn St., Crain's Chicago Business reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. BayernLB has loaned $320 million for the 1.5 million-square-foot property and Brookfield Asset Management provided another $120 million in financing, Crain's reported....

