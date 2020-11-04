Diesel Brand Stole Artist's Photo Shoot Concept, Suit Says

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 8:17 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles-based artist has slammed fashion brand Diesel and photographer Terry Richardson with a copyright lawsuit, accusing the company of ripping off one of her works for an advertisement. Haleigh Nickerson filed a one-count copyright infringement complaint on Tuesday in California federal court against Richardson, Diesel SpA and its subsidiary Diesel USA Inc. She said she started sharing different aspects of the work that would eventually become her "Sista Soulja" photograph on Instagram in 2016, and the work was featured in an art show of August that year. The next year, however, she learned that Diesel was using an advertisement...

