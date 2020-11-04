Botched Island Spying Was Intimidation, Dechert Atty Says

Law360, London (November 4, 2020, 7:50 PM GMT) -- Operatives allegedly hired by a mining company to spy on its former Dechert LLP lawyer attempted to track him on a private island in the Caribbean but were denied entry after getting his name wrong, a lawyer for the firm told a judge in London on Wednesday. Agents stopped by police as they attempted to reach Neil Gerrard while he was on holiday in St. Lucia told the authorities they were his nephew, even though they gave Gerrard's wrong first name, Adam Wolanski QC said. Gerrard's lawyers have argued that the long-term surveillance carried out by his former client, Eurasian Natural...

