Spousal Work Permits Don't Automatically Renew, Judge Says

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 10:02 PM EST) -- A California magistrate judge wasn't sold by spousal visa holders' claims that they were entitled to automatically renewing work permits and refused to order U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to extend their expired employment authorization documents. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley denied 33 H-4 visa holders' bid for a preliminary injunction, finding Tuesday that because their work permits rely on both their immigration status and their H-1B spouses' visas, they were unlikely to show that USCIS owed them automatically refreshing work permits. "The regulation's text is clear: when an [employment authorization document] renewal petition relies on the adjudication of another petition,...

