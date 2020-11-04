OFCCP Rule Broadening Bias Exemptions Nears Finish Line

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 3:01 PM EST) -- A proposed rule that would ease anti-discrimination restrictions on religious employers that contract with the government has been sent to the White House for approval, signaling that finalized regulations making those changes official will likely be unveiled in the near future. The U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs asked the federal Office of Management and Budget on Tuesday to approve the rule, which would broaden exemptions for religious organizations that contract with the federal government, easing anti-discrimination regulations for how those groups hire employees with respect to race, color, religion, sex and other protected characteristics. The rule...

