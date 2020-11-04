HTC Escapes Part Of IPCom's 3G Patent Case In UK

Law360, London (November 4, 2020, 7:28 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Wednesday provided written reasons for striking out a worldwide damages claim sought by IPCom from HTC over its infringement of a patent for an invention used in 3G mobile telephones, while keeping IPCom's claim for royalties attributable to sales of phones in the U.K. High Court Judge Colin Birss handed the win to HTC in an oral ruling during an October hearing. The litigation brought by IPCom against the Taiwanese consumer electronics company is over a patent that was also at issue in protracted litigation with Nokia. In that case, a different judge held in 2011 that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS