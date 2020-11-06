Special Master Says Paint Co. Bound By USPTO Admission

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 7:11 PM EST) -- A special master in Sherwin-Williams Co.'s patent suit against PPG Industries Inc. over can coatings has recommended that one of Sherwin's experts be blocked from providing opinions on a prior art reference that contradict admissions the paint company made to the patent office years ago. Special Master Henry M. Sneath told the Pennsylvania federal court on Tuesday that PPG's motion to partially exclude the testimony of Sherwin's expert relating to PPG's own prior art patent, referred to as the Perez patent, should be granted. While Sherwin's expert said that the PPG patent doesn't cover a coating free of bisphenol A, or BPA,...

