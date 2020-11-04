Marc Jacobs Says Kurt Cobain Didn't Create Nirvana Logo

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- Marc Jacobs is urging a federal judge to toss out a lawsuit accusing the designer of selling T-shirts that ripped off Nirvana's iconic "smiley face" logo, arguing there's no proof that late frontman Kurt Cobain actually created the copyrighted design. In a motion for summary judgment filed Tuesday, the designer said Nirvana's corporate entity had failed to prove that the shirts — a similar smiley face with "Heaven" in the place of the band's name — infringed either copyrights or trademarks. On the copyright front, Marc Jacobs said discovery had revealed that the logo was actually created by a record company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS