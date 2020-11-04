US Sets Duties On Vietnam's Tires, Citing Currency Concerns

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 6:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce teed up preliminary duties on Vietnamese tires Wednesday, marking the first time the agency has utilized a newly enacted rule that treats undervalued foreign currency as an illegal subsidy in trade cases. Commerce moved ahead with its preliminary countervailing duties ranging from 6.23% to 10.08% after determining that Vietnamese producers, including Kumho Tires Co. Ltd. and Saliun Co. Ltd., received illegal subsidies. Among the subsidies identified by Commerce was Vietnam's currency, which the agency said was artificially low. Because Vietnam's currency gave the country an unfair trade advantage and flattened the price of the tires, Commerce...

