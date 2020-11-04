Taylor Energy Fights Immunity Finding At 5th Circ. In Spill Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 7:21 PM EST) -- Taylor Energy Co. LLC told the Fifth Circuit that a lower court was wrong to say that a contractor hired by the U.S. Coast Guard to help clean up an undersea oil leak is immune from Taylor's legal claims, arguing the lower court wrongly discounted conflicting information. Taylor Energy on Tuesday asked the appeals court to revive its suit against Couvillion Group LLC, saying the lower court in August improperly decided the contractor possessed immunity because it performed acts "pursuant to a valid authorization of Congress," in this case at the direction of the Coast Guard. The lower court parsed through...

