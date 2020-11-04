Car Techs Faced 'Hobson's Choice' At Dealership, NLRB Says

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 10:59 PM EST) -- An Illinois car dealership violated federal labor law by forcing two auto technicians into a "Hobson's choice" between their union rights and keeping their jobs, a National Labor Relations Board panel has ruled. In a decision issued Tuesday, a unanimous NLRB panel upheld an administrative law judge's ruling that Zeigler Buick GMC of Lincolnwood illegally made technicians Mark Galuski and Carlos Martinez feel they had to choose between their collective bargaining rights and their jobs by changing the workers' pay and benefits and making comments against unionizing. "Galuski and Martinez would have reasonably believed that continuing work at Lincolnwood would have...

