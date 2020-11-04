Ex-NFL Player Wants Killed Witness's Info Off-Limits At Trial

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 10:30 PM EST) -- A former Kansas City Chiefs player facing trial for health care reimbursement fraud argued Tuesday against letting federal prosecutors introduce testimony linked to the cellphone of a cooperating witness who was murdered. Former Kansas City wide receiver Tamarick Vanover, part of a group of ex-NFL players facing fraud charges for false reimbursement requests to an NFL health care fund, told U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell that prosecutors should be blocked from using a lead they gleaned from the cellphone of a cooperating witness, Donald "Reche" Caldwell, who was killed in an attempted robbery in June. The phone information led to a man...

