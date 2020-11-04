Magistrate Won't Be Bumped From OSU Harassment Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 6:46 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge Wednesday upheld a decision that a magistrate judge's recent work as an adjunct professor at Ohio State University's law school does not disqualify that judge from presiding over a former OSU graduate student's sexual harassment suit against the university and an engineering professor. U.S. District Judge James Graham rejected Meng Huang's argument that Magistrate Judge Chelsey Vascura should recuse herself because she teaches at OSU's law school, noting that Judge Vascura has said she no longer teaches at the university. Huang sued the university in August 2018 alleging that OSU engineering professor Giorgio Rizzoni sexually harassed her as they worked together...

