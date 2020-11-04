2nd Circ. Denies Nepalese Man Asylum Despite Political Shift

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 5:29 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday rejected an asylum request by a Nepalese man who was beaten by members of the Nepal Communist Party because of his ties to a rival political group, finding that although the communist party has regained control of the country, he hasn't shown he'll be persecuted. In an eight-page summary order, a three-judge panel rejected a request by Nepalese citizen Jit Bahadur Regmi to overturn a decision denying him asylum and forcing his removal from the country. He also sought relief under the Convention Against Torture, but the appellate court held that Regmi had not backed his...

