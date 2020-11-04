2nd Circ. Affirms Man's Conviction For Bogus $6M Tax Refund

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 2:32 PM EST) -- A New York federal court correctly convicted a man who falsely claimed a tax refund on $6.1 million in income he reported was withheld for federal taxes, the Second Circuit said Wednesday in affirming the lower court's decision. The government's evidence detailing Kareem Young's false claim for a tax refund with the Internal Revenue Service during trial was more than enough to support his conviction and 36-month sentence, a three-judge panel said. "In sum, rational jurors, considering the evidence as a whole, were entitled to conclude that Young did not submit and pursue his tax returns, seeking a refund, under a...

