5th Circ. Says US Can't Shelter Honduran From Gang Violence

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 10:45 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has denied a Honduran woman's appeal to halt her removal proceedings, saying that the gang violence she allegedly suffered in her home country doesn't satisfy the conditions needed to receive a reprieve from deportation from the United States. A three-judge panel on Tuesday found that Ninonska Suate-Orellana, who had previously been deported from the U.S. after an unsuccessful asylum claim, could not demonstrate that the Board of Immigration Appeals erred when it rejected her claims for relief. Suate-Orellana sought to block her removal from the U.S. under the Immigration and Nationality Act's "withholding from removal" protections, which forbid...

