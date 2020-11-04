Capacitor Buyers Lose 'End-Run' Class Certification Bid

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- Indirect capacitor buyers can't go after the last two manufacturers they've targeted in sweeping multidistrict litigation over alleged price-fixing as a class, a California federal judge said Tuesday, excoriating the plaintiffs for trying to get around the previous nixing of their bid for a nationwide class. The indirect purchaser plaintiffs have cut classwide deals with every defendant save Taitsu Corp. and affiliates Shinyei Technology Co. Ltd. and Shinyei Capacitor Co. Ltd. But U.S. District Judge James Donato said Tuesday that they haven't shown that California law "can or should be applied to their proposed 31-state class," or that a single class...

