Ariz. Tribe Says It Has Immunity In Water Rights Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 11:12 PM EST) -- The Ak-Chin Indian Community has urged a federal judge to toss a counterclaim in the tribe's suit alleging two Arizona water districts violated federal law by pumping groundwater into the tribe's water used for farming, saying the tribe never waived its sovereign immunity to the claim. Central Arizona Irrigation & Drainage District hit back in the tribe's suit in October, arguing that the federally recognized Ak-Chin tribe has received "high quality waters … for decades without according any benefits or compensation to CAIDD" and claiming the tribe hasn't properly maintained a reservoir and a water treatment plant on its reservation....

