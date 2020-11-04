Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Weighs If VA Appeals Ripe For Review

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 8:23 PM EST) -- Federal Circuit judges seemed skeptical Wednesday that several combined veterans' suits over decisions about government benefits are at a point where the circuit court can order the Department of Veterans Affairs to get their cases moving.

The veterans are appealing VA decisions affecting their eligibility for benefits due to service-related disabilities that have caused them to be unemployable, and additionally in one individual's case the fact the VA is still taking years to make a determination. That veteran claims he's retroactively owed $60,000, based on the findings of a Yale University legal clinic.

But the VA, represented both by its own counsel and the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!