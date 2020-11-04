Fed. Circ. Weighs If VA Appeals Ripe For Review

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 8:23 PM EST) -- Federal Circuit judges seemed skeptical Wednesday that several combined veterans' suits over decisions about government benefits are at a point where the circuit court can order the Department of Veterans Affairs to get their cases moving. The veterans are appealing VA decisions affecting their eligibility for benefits due to service-related disabilities that have caused them to be unemployable, and additionally in one individual's case the fact the VA is still taking years to make a determination. That veteran claims he's retroactively owed $60,000, based on the findings of a Yale University legal clinic. But the VA, represented both by its own counsel and the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS