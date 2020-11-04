Fed. Circ. Parses Contract Regs In Boeing Push To Shield IP

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 9:49 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit pressed the U.S. government to explain Wednesday why it thinks a sentence deep in a contract regulation bars Boeing from adding markings to its work product for the Air Force to protect it from third parties. The Boeing Co. is trying to persuade an appeals panel to overturn a ruling by the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals that the Air Force was right to reject a notice on technical data supplied by Boeing under two contracts as "Boeing Proprietary" in order to block access from others outside the government. Boeing says the regulation in dispute — when...

