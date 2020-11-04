Energy Transfer Claims Against Pa. Protester Largely Tossed

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 11:09 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday kept alive one of the four counterclaims that Energy Transfer LP and other energy companies asserted again a resident alleging that she lit fires, obstructed workers and generally disrupted construction work on the Mariner East 2 pipeline. U.S. District Judge Yvette Kane allowed a trespass claim against Ellen Gerhart to continue based on the energy companies' argument that an injunction had previously been entered that forced Gerhart to receive permission before entering the energy companies' easement on Gerhart's property in Huntingdon County. Nuisance and other claims were tossed. "While the court has not found (and neither...

