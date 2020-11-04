UnitedHealth Beats Labs' $49M ERISA Suit Over Claim Denials

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 8:57 PM EST) -- Two medical testing labs did not exhaust their administrative remedies before filing a suit claiming that UnitedHealth violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it failed to reimburse at least $49 million worth of billed lab charges, a Texas federal judge ruled Wednesday. In granting UnitedHealth's bid to dismiss the ERISA claim, U.S. District Judge Jason Pulliam said it doesn't matter whether a third-party biller administratively appealed the reimbursement denials on behalf of the San Antonio-area labs because the claim hinges on their patients. "There is certainly some dispute as to which entity filed claims with United and appealed denials...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS