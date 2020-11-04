University Of Texas Can't Claim Immunity In Patient Fall Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 11:23 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Wednesday refused to toss a suit seeking to hold the University of Texas at Austin liable for a woman's fall injuries suffered at student health services, saying the school can't claim governmental immunity under the Texas Tort Claims Act because an exception could apply. In a 2-1 ruling, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel for the Third District affirmed a Travis County court's denial of the university's dismissal bid in a suit accusing it of causing student Meagan Moses' broken jaw suffered when she fell from an examination table where she was resting after receiving a flu...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS