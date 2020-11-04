7th Circ. Revives 'Public Charge' Rule, Again, For 2 Weeks

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 8:50 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday gave the Trump administration emergency reprieve from an Illinois federal judge's ruling striking down its wealth test for immigrants, allowing the administration to resume implementing the contested immigration rule for at least two more weeks. The federal appeals court granted the administration's request for an administrative stay of U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman's Monday ruling vacating the so-called public charge rule, which has made it harder for low-income immigrants to qualify for green cards since it took effect in February. The order allows U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which had stopped applying the immigration rule to...

