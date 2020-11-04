Ellenoff Grossman Guides Downsized $220M Blank-Check IPO

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 7:42 PM EST) -- Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP-led blank-check company Roman DBDR said Wednesday it's reducing the size of its planned initial public offering to $220 million, down from its earlier proposal of $275 million for the technology, media and telecommunications-oriented business. Burlingame, California-based Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. said it's now planning to offer 22 million units at $10 each, a decrease from its proposal in September to sell 27.5 million units at the same price, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The underwriters have a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 3.3 million units, which...

