Recreational Pot Still Illegal In NJ After Vote, AG Says

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- The New Jersey attorney general warned the public and law enforcement officials Wednesday that selling or possessing recreational marijuana remains unlawful in the Garden State until lawmakers approve legislation to create a regulated market following Tuesday's passage of a state constitutional amendment legalizing cannabis for adult use. After voters overwhelmingly supported a ballot question to amend the constitution, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said in a statement that the state's criminal laws related to marijuana still apply until the state Legislature enacts a law setting up the regulatory scheme for adult use cannabis. The state already has a medical marijuana program....

