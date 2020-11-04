AGs Urge FCC To Broaden Some Robocall Exemptions

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 7:39 PM EST) -- The attorneys general of Michigan and Mississippi have told the Federal Communications Communication that it should expand certain exemptions to anti-robocall rules to ensure people get communications they actually want. While robocalls are a nuisance in both states, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said retaining or adding some exemptions could allow constituents to get helpful communications like emergency alerts and package delivery notifications. "We believe the following are in the best interest of the states of Mississippi and Michigan, and our consumers," the state attorneys general wrote in an FCC comment, posted Wednesday, describing the...

