Ex-Appraisal Co. Exec, Son Accused Of Stealing Trade Secrets

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 4:57 PM EST) -- An appraisal management company is claiming that a former executive and her son conspired with their new employer to steal confidential information by forwarding emails to the competing business, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in California federal court. When Nicole Andrews prepared to leave her job at Nationwide Property & Appraisal Services LLC to work at a competitor called Fastapp, she forwarded emails containing proprietary information, in violation of the Defend Trade Secrets Act and California law, according to the complaint. After she left the job, her son, Ryan Andrews, who also worked at Nationwide, continued forwarding emails, Nationwide alleges....

