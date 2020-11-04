BP Gets Win In Oil Spill Florida Injury Cases

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 11:02 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a group of bellwether cases in litigation over the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill brought by state clean up workers and coastal residents who claimed they had health problems from the disaster, finding their expert testimony was flawed. The ruling by U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers involves about 500 cases filed by plaintiffs who were diagnosed with medical problems after a cut-off date in a settlement agreement in the main multidistrict litigation over the spill in Louisiana federal court. The judge sided with BP's argument regarding toxicologist Dr. Patricia Williams' testimony that...

