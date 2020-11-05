DC Circ. Told NLRB Didn't Botch Racing Group Union Vote

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 3:34 PM EST) -- The National Hot Rod Association must recognize an AFL-CIO-affiliated union because it has not shown the National Labor Relations Board mishandled the employees' vote to unionize, the union told the D.C. Circuit as it defends the board's decision to make the auto racing group bargain. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts told the appeals court in a brief Wednesday that it should enforce an NLRB order from April that said the auto racing group had to recognize and bargain with the union. The union said the NHRA has not presented strong enough evidence...

