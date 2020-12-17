Government Contracts Group Of The Year: Arnold & Porter

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 3:09 PM EST) -- Arnold & Porter's efforts working on a COVID-19 vaccine contract and its successful defense of Fluor Corp. in a privilege dispute with implications for many federal contractors have earned the firm a place among Law360's 2020 Government Contracts Groups of the Year. The firm has more than 30 attorneys directly within its government contracts practice group, mostly based in Washington, D.C., and more than 50 who regularly work on government contracts-related issues, according to practice chair Craig Holman. That enables the firm to "cover the full waterfront of government contracts," he said. Another key draw for its clients is that even...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS