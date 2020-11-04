Creditors Say 24 Hour Fitness' Ch. 11 Plan Lowballs Biz Value

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 10:25 PM EST) -- Unsecured creditors of 24 Hour Fitness told a Delaware bankruptcy court Wednesday that the gym chain's Chapter 11 plan undervalues the company and would unfairly hand over the "vast majority" of that value to post-petition lenders. In a filing with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens, the official committee of unsecured creditors objected to 24 Hour Fitness' motion for the court to approve a disclosure statement and establish a procedure to solicit votes on its Chapter 11 plan, saying a $538 million total enterprise value "ascribed to the debtors under the plan materially understates the debtors' actual value." The current valuation...

