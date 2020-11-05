Fed Tells Consumers Capital One Breach Report Is Off-Limits

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 8:51 PM EST) -- The Federal Reserve System's board of governors fired back Wednesday at the proposed class suing Capital One over last year's data breach, telling the consumers that the Fed has already cooperated with earlier requests and that anything further would violate the regulator's privileged relationship with Capital One. A Virginia federal magistrate judge already ruled in August that Capital One did not need to turn over the report because it was not necessary for the case and was specifically created to help the company respond to the slew of suits filed in response to the breach. Now the consumers are asking a...

