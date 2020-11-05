Fintech Cos. Envestnet, Yodlee Look To Ax Privacy Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 3:20 PM EST) -- Financial data aggregator Yodlee Inc. and parent company Envestnet Inc. on Wednesday filed dual motions to dismiss a putative class action, asking a California federal judge to toss the complaint that alleges Yodlee secretly collects and sells highly sensitive banking data from tens of millions of users. Yodlee argued the plaintiffs have failed to state claims for alleged violations of their privacy, for phishing, defrauding, deceit or unjust enrichment and don't have a reasonable expectation of privacy in anonymized, aggregated data. Plaintiffs "do not have a reasonable expectation of privacy in transaction-level data, and, even if they did, the alleged disclosure...

