Mass. Broadens Vehicle Data Access Despite Privacy Worries





"The people have spoken — by a huge margin — in favor of immediately updating right to repair so it applies to today's high-tech cars and trucks," Tommy Hickey, director of Massachusetts Right to Repair Coalition, said in a statement released after the results were confirmed late Tuesday.



Hickey told Law360 on Thursday that he had already been contacted by officials in New Hampshire and Rhode Island, which are considering similar measures.



General Motors,



"As we have said from the beginning, the right to repair and the ability of local repair shops to access vehicle repair information are already enshrined in Massachusetts law," the group said in a statement. "[This] vote will do nothing to enhance that right – it will only grant real time, two-way access to your vehicle and increase risk."



In Michigan, voters decisively backed Proposal 20-2, with 88.8% of the more than 5 million votes cast across the state favoring the legislatively referred constitutional amendment to require a search warrant to access a person's electronic data and electronic communications.



The measure adds language to the Michigan Constitution that extends Fourth Amendment protections that currently apply to unreasonable searches and seizures of physical property and documents to their electronic equivalents, including personal data stored on cellphones and computers.











"The Fourth Amendment still matters," Runestad said in a June floor speech. "We don't know what technological advances will come next, but one thing is for sure – that after 246 years ... our right to privacy still matters."



In Portland, Maine, residents voted 66% to 34% to approve Ballot Question B, which proposed to bar the city and its departments and officials from using or authorizing the use of any facial surveillance software on any groups or members of the public. The measure also provides a right to members of the public to sue if facial surveillance data is illegally gathered or used.



The city council had already voted in August to ban the use of facial surveillance technology by city employees, joining

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 10:08 PM EST) -- Voters in Massachusetts have overwhelmingly backed a measure that will expand access to vehicles' mechanical data, Michigan residents endorsed a push to require law enforcement to obtain warrants for electronic data; and those living in Portland, Maine, agreed to allow individuals to sue over violations of the city's facial recognition software ban.Whileof a closely watched ballot initiative in California that broadened the state's landmark consumer privacy law occupied most privacy pros' attention after polls closed on Tuesday night, voters in Massachusetts, Michigan and Maine's most populous city were also asked to grapple with questions that presented significant privacy implications.In Massachusetts, Ballot Question 1 — a proposal to update the state's Right to Repair law to require car manufacturers beginning with the 2022 model year to equip vehicles with technology that would let drivers and repair shops access through a mobile app mechanical data that is currently transmitted wirelessly to a remote server — was approved 75% to 25%, with more than 3.3 million voters weighing in on the question.People First Portland, the campaign behind the facial recognition initiative and three other ballot questions related to wages, carbon footprint reduction and renter protections, touted its "historic victories" at the ballot box."We expect the mayor and council to begin immediately acting on the will of the people by taking transparent steps to fully implement these ordinances," Kate Sykes of People First Portland said in a statement Wednesday.--Additional reporting by Sue Reisinger. Editing by Peter Rozovsky.

